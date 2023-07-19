Ultra-low-cost airline targets southern Florida for expansion with $39 fares

Flying in and out of Florida might get a bit cheaper as a low costs startup airline has announced it will add 11 new routes in and out of the Sunshine State.

Startup carrier Breeze Airways, which already offers South Florida service from West Palm Beach International Airport, is adding nine routes from Fort Myers, on the SW Coast of Florida to serve popular tourist destinations like Naples and Sanibel Island.

Breeze was launched in 2021 by JetBlue founder David Neeleman, with an inaugural flight from Tampa, Florida, to Charleston, South Carolina and now serves 30 destinations and concentrates on travel to and from secondary cities that do not have nonstop airline service.

In a recent interview with Travel + Leisure, Neeleman said, “Mainly, we fly to places where people aren't,” adding that “About 90 percent of our routes are where flights have been in the past but now they don’t exist anymore… There’s a lot of opportunity.”

The airline calls itself a new way to fly, offering fares with names like Nice, Nicer, or Nicest and like much discount airlines, charges for extra like bags, etc.

