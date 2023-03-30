UPC customers get extra time from Citizen

In February, Florida insurance regulators placed United Property & Casualty Insurance Co. (UPC) into receivership and declared the company insolvent, leaving thousands of Florida homeowners left to find insurance coverage.

Most UPC policyholders turned to Citizens Property Insurance, the state’s insurer of last resort for coverage, but some homeowners with damaged homes from Hurricane Ian and other storms, are having a hard time getting insurance since with their home’s damages.

On Wednesday, Citizens announced they were giving these homeowners more time to prove they are working on fixing their homes, so they qualify for insurance coverage.

The extension is for 90-days.

Timothy Cerio, CEO of Citizens Property Insurance, said “We are allowing UPC applicants who have existing damage to their home 90 days to submit a contract to repair the damage. We think this is the right thing to do, and it can help those who are still suffering hardship in the aftermath of Ian.”

