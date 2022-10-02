The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has reopened the previous closed portion of I-75 by North Port in Sarasota County.

The FDOT said it made the decision after coordinating with the Division of Emergency Management and Florida Highway Patrol, adding that water levels have receded far enough at this time to safely reopen the portion of I-75 that was closed late Friday, from mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Blvd) to mile marker 193 (Englewood / Jacaranda Blvd.

The DOT noted that as the height of the river continues to change, they may enact future closures as necessary to ensure safety. FDOT and FHP have personnel on-site constantly monitoring the height of the river and the related stability of the bridge.

The road was closed Friday after the Myakka River under Interstate 75 (I-75) has risen to a level which was impacting the interstate, making it no longer made it a safe for motorists.