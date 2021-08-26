At 11 a.m. Thursday, a tropical wave the National Hurricane Center has been monitoring, developed into Tropical Depression Nine south of Jamaica.

The system, according to the NHC, is likely to become the ninth-named storm of the 2021 hurricane season. It will be called Tropical Storm Ida.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for the Cayman Islands and well as parts of Cuba and it is becoming likely that parts of the US Gulf Coast will face landfall from a strong hurricane late Sunday or Monday.

The depression is forecast to head NW over the Caribbean Sea near the Cayman Islands Thursday night then near Cuba and Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula by Friday.

A second system, located 600 miles east of Bermuda in the central Atlantic, has a high probability of developing into a tropical depression late this week or weekend, forecasters said.

A third wave 1000 miles West-SW of Cabo Verde could develop some as it travels, first west-northwest then to the north, at 10 to 15 mph. Experts say upper-level winds could hinder its development by the weekend. As of Thursday afternoon, it has a 50 percent chance of development.

