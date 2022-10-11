An Earth Grown Vegan product is being recalled over possible E. coli contamination after at least 20 people – including one in Florida - have reportedly been infected with the E. coli strain O121.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) there have been 20 reported cases in six states: Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

Five people have been hospitalized, including one who was reported to have developed the hemolytic uremic syndrome, which can cause kidney failure.

No deaths have been reported.

In the recall notice, the FDA said symptoms of E. coli infection can include stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting.

The products - Earth Grown Vegan Traditional Falafel and Garlic & Herb - were made by Cuisine Innovations Unlimited, LLC, of New Jersey and sold through the supermarket chain ALDI and Instacart, the grocery delivery service.

The two companies say the recall was done out of an abundance of caution and ALDI has removed the products from its stores.

States where the affected products were sold include Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Products included in the recall have the following lot numbers: 1472, 1481, 1531, 1532, 1541, 1552, 1561, 1581, 1601, 1611, 1612, 1661, 1682, 1732, 1752, 1762, 1782, 1802, and 1812. This information can be found near the “Best if used by” date on the box.

If you bought this product from Aldi after June 24, 2021, return them for a full refund. For any questions, call (201) 439-1036, Ext. 26.

