Vice President Kamala Harris is set to deliver remarks Sunday in Florida’s state capital of Tallahassee, ahead of what would have been the 50th anniversary of the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade, which granted access to abortion care.

The high court overturned Roe v. Wade on June, 24, 2022, led by conservative justices.

The location for the event in Tallahassee came in a media advisory Thursday evening from the Office of The Vice President.

The advisory stated that “on Sunday, January 22, the Vice President will travel to Tallahassee, Florida to deliver remarks for the 50th commemoration of the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision.”

The event will include the media, and additional details will follow.

Keep in mind that Harris will be in DeSantis territory, where Gov. Ron DeSantis often criticizes President Joe Biden during various news conferences.

A Republican, DeSantis oversees a GOP-controlled state in terms of the political arena and is considered a potential presidential candidate in 2024. But he has long been cautious in his comments on the abortion issue. Currently, the state has a 15-week abortion ban, which DeSantis signed into law last year in April.

