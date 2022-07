A video of a casual beach encounter between a young swimmer and a manatee posted by the child’s mother on Facebook, has been shared 2.7K on the social platform.

The incident was captured by Leesa Blais during the 4th of July while they were swimming at Fort Pierce Inlet State Park.

According to Blais’ reply to a Facebook comment, there were “2 of them (manatees) just floating around them,” when one appears to playfully want to borrow her son Evan’s surfboard, before letting go.