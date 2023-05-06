Proposals to update regulations on the industry have consistently failed in recent years in Tallahassee and once again, an attempt to further regulate short term vacation rentals has come up short in Tallahassee.

Shortly after 9 a.m. on Friday, the last day of the 2023 legislative session, Pinellas County Republican Nick DiCeglie, the sponsor of the bill in the Florida Senate, announced that because the amended bill that came back to the Senate from the House had “weakened local government,” he recommended that the upper chamber “refuse to concur” and request that the House “recede” from its version.

The House declined to move from its position, however, and the measure (SB 714) was dead for another session.

Among the differences was that the House version gave the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) sole authority to suspend a vacation rental license, and not the local government.

“It’s a shame that the House is not going to take that good product that had a balance between the local government control and DBPR control, and so it is saddened that they did not see it the same way,” said Brevard County Senator Debbie Mayfield.

She, along with DiCeglie, GOP Sen. Travis Hutson, and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, had spent hours during the session trying to come up with a compromise that could satisfy all the players involved with the legislation.

The Senate had approved its bill last week that would have allowed local governments to charge $150 to process individual residential applications and $200 for a collective registration (for as many as 25 rental spaces). The measure would have given local governments 15 days to review those applications and either accept or deny them.

It would have allowed local governments to impose occupancy limits on short-term rentals only if they imposed the same limits on all residential properties.

Although DiCeglie said the Senate bill provided more tools for local government to regulate short-term vacation rentals, several local officials weren’t entirely sold on that premise, and applauded the news that the bill was dead for this session.

“This is a big win for local communities,” said Redington Beach Mayor David Will, who presides over a beachside community in Pinellas County. “This bill claims to give local communities tools that they do not have.”

‘The right direction’

The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association did support the Senate proposal.

“We felt that the product that the Senate put forward was a meaningful step in the right direction on this issue and had key pieces of meaningful progress — specifically requiring the collection and remittance of taxes, the allowance of a robust local registration system, requiring the platforms to confirm vacation rental licensure and tax registration,” said spokesperson Ashley Chambers. “We anticipate addressing this issue again next year.”

The state hasn’t been able to come together on rules for short-term rentals since 2011, something that DiCeglie says is why the Legislature needs to ultimately come up with a new law.

“The vacation rental industry in 2011 is significantly different than what we are witnessing and experiencing right now in our neighborhoods, and I am committed to finding that balance to get that right because I want my neighbors to be able to sleep a full eight hours a night,” said DiCeglie.

He lives in Indian Rocks Beach in Pinellas County, described by some as “Ground Zero” in the decade-long battle between vacation rental property owners and neighbors who complain of problems that they say short-term vacation renters bring to residential communities.

After the Legislature passed the 2011 law prohibiting local governments from enacting any restrictions on vacation rentals, pushback from city and county officials forced the Legislature in 2014 to allow local governments to handle problems like noise, trash, and parking, but still prevented them from regulating the duration or frequency of rentals.

Nearly every year since then, legislators have attempted to pass new regulations, but have come up short every single time.

“Vacation rentals are lodging businesses that want to maximize profits,” said Kelly Cisarik, a longtime resident of Indian Rocks Beach. “Homeowners want quiet enjoyment of their property. These conflicting goals have to be balanced at the local level.”

Cisarik said the Senate was right to reject the House’s amendment.

“The DBPR can’t solve our local problems. I hope our state lawmakers will recognize that one high-occupancy lodging can cause a multitude of disruptions.”

DiCeglie said he is determined to craft a bill in the future that balances the needs of the public and the industry. “This bill we sent over to the House, it was as close as we could get in a very, very long time, but we have just got to get this right,” he said. “This is not an issue that you just want to pass something to say let’s pass something. That is irresponsible, and we are better than that.”

This report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee. It has been edited for length.