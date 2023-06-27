While paying more at the hotel checkout desk, the lower price of gas compared to last year’s $4.54 per gallon, are motivating almost 3 million Floridians from traveling during the upcoming July 4 holiday.

Paula Twidale, Senior Vice President of AAA Travel said, “We’ve never projected travel numbers this high for Independence Day weekend.”

“What this tells us is that despite inventory being limited and some prices 50% higher, consumers are not cutting back on travel this summer,” Twidale said.

AAA forecasts more than 2.8 million Floridians will take at least one trip of 50 miles or more between Friday, June 30 and Tuesday, July 4, 87,000 more travelers than the previous record. In 2022, the number of travelers in Florida was 2,414,205, a record; in 2019, it was 2,270,959.

Friday, June 30 will be the busiest day on the roads during the Independence Day holiday, according to INRIX, a provider of transportation data and insights. The worst travel times are generally in the afternoon and early evening.

Average travel times are estimated to be 30% longer than normal, particularly in major metro areas, near beaches and attractions.

Nearly 85% of all travelers will take a road trip. AAA predicts 43.2 million Americans will drive to their destinations.

The average price of a regular gallon remain more than $1 per gallon lower than in 2022 when it was $4.54 per gallon with the Florida average now at $3.47 per gallon. According to AAA’s gas price tracking, the cost of a gallon of gas in Florida is $3.339, compared to $3.564 nationally.

In South Florida, the lowest average of gas is in Miami Dade County at $3.38 per gallon, with Broward reporting $3.378 and Palm Beach County at $3.504 per gallon.

For more from AAA, click here.