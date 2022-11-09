Wednesday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami updated Nicole’s track a little south of the previous NHC track prediction as the storm continues to move west-southwest at 13 mph.

At 4 a.m. Wednesday, Nicole was located 270 miles east of West Palm Beach, with 70 mph sustained winds and higher gusts.

Palm Beach County has ordered evacuations of coastal communities and vulnerable areas. Schools in all three South Florida Counties (Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach) will be closed Wednesday. Palm Beach will also close schools Thursday.

Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park will be closed Wednesday.

Miami-Dade County remains under a Tropical Storm Watch and the NHC said it expects Nicole to strengthen and become a hurricane near the northwestern Bahamas and remain a hurricane when it reaches the east coast of Florida Wednesday night.

Nicole is a large system, with tropical-storm-force winds extending up to 460 miles from the center. The NHC said a sustained wind of 41 mph was reported at the Dania Pier in southeastern Florida.

The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause areas north of Ocean Reef to Hallandale Beach including Biscayne Bay, to see waters reach 1 to 2 ft above ground if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide.

Nicole is expected to produce 3 to 5 inches with local maximum of 8 inches of rainfall in the eastern, central and northern portions of the Florida Peninsula through Friday night.

For the complete NHC 4 a.m. Wednesday advisory, click here.