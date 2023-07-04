What can you buy tax free during Florida Freedom Summer

Planning on attending an upcoming concert? A Miami Marlins game? New kayak? If you purchase them now, and before September 4, the purchase will be exempt from Florida sales tax.

The sales tax holiday, dubbed ‘Freedom Week,’ which started back in May, its part of a $1.3 billion package of tax breaks - House Bill 7063 – which was signed into law by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on May 25. The bill contains six tax relief holidays and specifies the timeframe for each holiday.

The items exempt from sales tax until the Labor Day weekend in September include:

- Outdoor recreation purchases such as supplies for camping, fishing, and general outdoor activities including kayaks and canoes.

- Boating and water activity supplies such as life jackets, coolers, and pool floats.

- Tickets for museums and events such as concerts, fairs, sporting events, and theater productions.

- Entry to state parks, such as Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park on Key Biscayne, including annual passes.

- Children’s toys.

- Children’s athletic equipment.

Additionally, there’s been a permanent sales tax exemption from baby and toddler items such as diapers, baby wipes, cribs, and strollers as well as a one-year exemption on gas stoves.

For a full list of everything exempt from sales tax this summer, click here.