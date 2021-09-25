Miramar and Rosemary Beach, Florida. If you’ve never heard of these beaches, you’re not alone. Think white sugar sand and clear blue water.

These two beaches are in the Florida panhandle and are part of the South Walton community.

Forbes recently wrote a story about the area entitled, “Shhh! This picture-perfect beach community is Florida’s best-kept secret.”

Like shopping? In addition to the fantastic beach, Miramar Beach offers an incredible shopping variety, from antique stores to a large outlet mall. Want to stay active? There is plenty to do from tennis to golf to jogging along the three-mile scenic Highway 98 trail.

Not to be outdone, then there is Rosemary Beach. Yes, the beach is incredible, but there is so much more to Rosemary Beach.

CNN named Rosemary Beach one of America’s “most romantic small towns,” with its cobblestone Main Street, filled with sidewalk cafes serving sushi, Gulf-caught seafood and chocolate-covered bacon.

Rosemary Beach offers incredibly interesting architecture and a laid-back vibe and an Easter egg-colored Seaside.

Miramar Beach Rosemary Beach are in South Walton, a coastal community in the Florida Panhandle, a region that feels a world apart from the Florida, Forbes reported, being closer to Birmingham and New Orleans than Miami.

Located between Panama City Beach and Pensacola, the South Walton community consists of sixteen planned towns built less than 30 years ago.

