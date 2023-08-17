While Boating Accidents Have Decreased In Florida, Deaths Have Increased

In recent years, Florida has seen a concerning trend in boating accidents. While the number of accidents itself has decreased, the number of fatalities has seen an alarming increase. The Boating Accident Statistical Report lists 735 boating accidents in 2022 and 65 deaths (five deaths more than in 2021). This dichotomy raises concerns about the safety measures and awareness surrounding boating in the state.

Prevent Boating Deaths

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, the leading cause of fatal boating accidents since 2003 is falling overboard and drowning. Wearing a life jacket while boating remains the best way to protect against drowning. Eight-one percent of drowning victims were not wearing a life jacket.

“Accidents happen quickly and unexpectedly, and boaters might not have time to grab their life jacket before finding themselves in the water. The message is clear, ‘Life Jackets Save Lives,’” said Lt. Nicholas Korade, FWC Boating and Waterways Section.

More than 40% of all boating accidents in 2022 were the result of operator inexperience or inattention. In fact, 70% of boating accident deaths occurred on boats where the operator had no safety training. USCG Boating keeps an updated list of both paid and free boating safety courses.

Inattention due to alcohol consumption is a key contributing factor in boating accident deaths where the primary cause is known. A sober boating captain should always be chosen before heading out on the water.

What To Do After A Boating Accident

The increase in fatal boating accidents suggests that even though fewer accidents are occurring, they are becoming more severe and result in loss of life. This highlights the importance of preventing accidents and ensuring that individuals involved in accidents receive timely and appropriate medical attention.

In the aftermath of a boating accident, it is important to remain calm and take immediate action to ensure the safety and well-being of all parties involved. The first step is to assess the situation and determine if any injuries require immediate medical attention. If necessary, contact emergency services and provide them with as much information about the accident as possible, including the location and the number of people involved.

Once all individuals have been attended to, it is essential to document the accident. Take photographs of any damage to the boat or other property, as well as any injuries sustained byall occupants of the watercraft. This evidence can be crucial for insurance claims or legal proceedings that may arise as a result of the accident.

Additionally, gather contact information from any witnesses who may have seen the incident unfold. Their statements can provide valuable insights into what happened and can help establish liability if necessary.

After the immediate aftermath of the accident has been addressed, it is important to notify the appropriate authorities. Depending on the jurisdiction, this may involve contacting the local police department or the coast guard. Reporting the accident ensures that it is properly documented and can help prevent similar incidents in the future.

It is also crucial to consult with an attorney who specializes in boating accidents. They can provide guidance on how to navigate the legal process and protect your rights. They can also assist with filing insurance claims and seeking compensation for any damages or injuries sustained as a result of the accident.

Speak To A Boating Accident Attorney

Panter, Panter & Sampedro handles watercraft injury and boating accident cases in the Miami area and throughout South Florida. Our team of attorneys has been dedicated to protecting the rights of people injured by others’ negligence for more than 30 years. In that time, we have helped many people recover compensation, including numerous verdicts and settlements in excess of $100 million.

If you have been seriously injured in a personal watercraft or boating accident of any type, we can help you. Call us now at 305-662-6178 for a free consultation.

Mitchell Panter, Esq. is a Board Certified Civil Trial Attorney, Community Advocate and Managing Partner at Panter, Panter & Sampedro, P.A.

