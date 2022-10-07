Winn-Dixie, in partnership with the American Red Cross, has expanded its community donation program to include initiatives that will benefit areas affected by Hurricane Ian.

Winn-Dixie shoppers can help by rounding up their total when shopping at the Winn Dixie on the island or by donating even 1 or 5 dollars.

All donations go towards Red Cross Disaster Relief, which aids individuals who have been affected by disasters. They specifically provide assistance with food, shelter, emotional support, relief supplies, and recovery planning, among other things.

“Hurricane Ian has left a wide path of destruction throughout Florida, and our heartfelt thoughts are with all of our associates, customers and communities recovering from the shocking devastation. I want to express my profound appreciation for our associates for their support before, during and after this historic storm.” Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, Winn Dixie’s parent company, said.

The company also donated over $815,000 to support disaster relief initiatives in 2021, and $250,000 to the American Red Cross earlier this year to prepare for this hurricane season.

Emergency truckloads of vaccines and other crucial products have been transported to pharmacies and stores throughout the state of Florida. They are also providing, along with their SEG Gives Foundation, water and ice donations to areas of Southwest Florida that need the resources most. In areas where stores are still closed, the Grocers are also planning to jumpstart mobile pharmacies to provide necessary medications and preventative vaccines, as well as food pantries with fresh produce, water, long-lasting shelf products, ice, and cleaning supplies.

“Utilizing our decades of disaster relief experience, we continue to put people at the center of our decisions to shape every step of our recovery efforts – however long they may take. Hurricane Ian has left a legacy of disaster, but we are a resilient community, and our customers can count on us to help them recover. We are stronger together,” Hucker added.

SE Grocers customers are encouraged to visit www.winndixie.com/weather-update for the most up-to-date information on store openings, as well as information on alternative store locations while store assessments are being safely made.

