Woman under the influence drives onto crowded Florida beach

The long Memorial Day holiday weekend was been enjoyable for many, but some families spending time at the beach were met with a tragic surprise.

An Orlando woman, now identified as 26 year-old Sarah Ramsammy, was seen by witnesses speeding down New Smyrna Beach at 50 mph, coming close to hitting families and their pets.

"This car was like, probably like, I don't know, one or two feet away from my 3-year-old," witness Ashley Young told WESH 2, who first broke the story.

Young had gone to the beach with her mother, dog, and 3 year-old daughter, Laura, when a man nearby yelled for them to steer clear of the shore.

"I was just yelling at them from the window. Like, 'You almost hit my child firstly, many other kids, dogs.' And she was like, 'Well, I didn't so,'" Young said, reportedly frustrated with Ramsammy’s lack of remorse.

Bodycam footage showed Ramsammy speaking to authorities immediately after the incident, saying “I was the driver and they kind of stopped us and said we almost hit a child. I didn't think that we did, but that's what they told us.”

According to officials, Ramsammy’s blood alcohol level was almost twice as high as Florida’s legal limit.

Many beachgoers described the moment as unexpected, noting that the driver only stopped her straight speed through the beach because she got stuck on the shore–not purposefully to avoid any injuries.

Ariel Hiddleston, another witness on the scene, noted that “the only reason that she even stopped was because she got stuck."

Hiddleston, who reportedly described the moment as scary and chaotic, had come with a large group of friends and their nine minor children, ranging in age from 2 years old to 10 years old.

“She just had no regard for anybody else," Hiddleston said. "I went to bed last night, just laying there thinking she could have easily just ran over a kid.”

Ramsammy was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device, and was eventually taken into custody for driving under the influence and reckless driving.