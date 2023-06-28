World’s largest Buc-ee’s opens, but not in FL

Last April, Florida Governor and 2024 Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis said Buc-ees, the chain of gas stations and country stores, would open their largest, “massive” store in Florida.

This week, Buc-ees did open their largest store – a 74,000-square-foot store with 120 gas pumps and a 200+-foot-long car wash - but it is located in Sevierville, Tennessee, NBC’s News Channel 8 in Tampa reported.

Buc-ee’s, which boasts having large stores, fuel pumps, clean restrooms, jerky, branded clothing and Texas-style brisket sandwiches, is based in Lake Jackson, Texas, is the brainchild of owner Arch "Beaver" Aplin III, who praised Gov. DeSantis for his support and "pro-business" approach, said the company has “had quite a lot of success,” in their two Florida stores I-95, one in Daytona Beach and one in St. Augustine.

The third Florida location, which will be the company’s largest with 80,000 square feet of space, will be on a new interchange on Interstate 75 in Marion County.

The new interchange was funded by a $4 million transportation grant, will be constructed at I-75 and Northwest 49th Street.

DeSantis called Buc-ees a “Shangri-La of service stations.” He said the new Buc-ee’s store “is going to be massive.” The store will have 120 fuel pumps and 720 parking spaces.