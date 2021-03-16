Floridians are more worried about climate change than most Americans, new study finds

According to a new survey by the Florida-based Saint Leo University Polling Institute, residents of Florida worry about climate change more than most Americans.

Nearly 40 percent reported of the 1,500 respondents said they are “very concerned” with75 percent saying they are concerned about climate change.

The level of concern is distinctly higher between young people (ages 18 to 35) and older people (at least age 56), according to the polling results announced Monday.

Political scientist Frank Orlando, director of Saint Leo’s Polling Institute, said in the press announcement that this year’s survey found that climate change is of concern to 61 percent of Florida Republicans, which is 10 percentage points higher than Republicans nationwide.

Dr. Laura Altfeld, associate professor of biology and ecology at the university, said in the press announcement that the survey confirms what common sense dictates: that young people believe their future is in trouble if climate change is not halted soon. “They’ve got a lot longer to deal with this,” Altfeld said.

Other findings from the St. Leo survey on climate:

- More than 35 percent of respondents in Florida said they “strongly support” the United States rejoining the international Paris Climate Agreement to reduce greenhouse gases that accumulate in the atmosphere and cause the climate to change. President Joe Biden has rejoined the treaty, after former President Donald Trump withdrew the nation from it.

- Nearly 68 percent of Florida respondents said it is important that cities and regional coalitions establish local offices for addressing climate change.

- 68 percent of all respondents said climate change should be taught in primary and secondary public schools as accepted theory.

For the complete research findings, click here.

Parts of this report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahasse.