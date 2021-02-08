Flying High for Haiti to host virtual Week of Wellness

Flying High for Haiti switches fundraising strategy, plans virtual educational seminars

Traditionally, the annual Brazilian Night event has been the main fundraising event for Flying High for Haiti, a local organization focused on empowering communities through sustainable development by providing access to educational opportunities.

“Like many other nonprofits, we are going through a difficult time raising funds needed to fund our projects,” said Ines Lozano, who founded the group in 2012. The organization raises money to keep schools open in Haiti.

With no Brazilian Night event, Flying High is working with the Rotary Club of Key Biscayne to raise funds through a week-long series of virtual seminars, titled WEEK OF WELLNESS - DO GOOD - FEEL GOOD - which Lozano describes as a “week full of classes on nutrition, meditation, cooking classes and demonstrations, yoga, self-help topics for adults and children.”

“Most of the presenters are from Key Biscayne,” said Lozano, noting that the program will be in English and Spanish. Among the presenters confirmed include Cecilia Rubio, Cristina Villafuerte, Chef Natita, Yanina Vaschetto, Georgia Kuttell and Luchi Fernandez.

The event will run from Feb. 22 to Feb. 28, culminating with a Q&A with Lozano and a raffle.

For more information or to register, click here.