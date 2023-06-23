For the first time in 55 years, June produces two named storms

On Friday morning, Tropical Storm Bret and Tropical Storm Cindy were churning in the tropics, the first time since 1968 that two named tropical systems formed in June.

In 1968, Hurricane Abby made landfalls in Cuba and SW Florida – Punta Gorda, followed by Hurricane Brenda which developed in the Florida Straits and made landfall in Monroe County.

Later that June, Tropical Storm Candy developed in the Gulf of Mexico. The 1968 season, even with the early start, proved to be a below average hurricane season with seven named storms.

Friday morning, the National Hurricane Center was issuing advisories for two storms: Tropical Storm Bret, located 160 west miles west of St. Vincent and a “gradually strengthening” Tropical Storm Cindy, located about 990 miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

Bret’s rainbands are still producing gusty winds and heavy rains over parts of the Windward Islands, moving west at 18 piles per hour.

On the present track, Bret will move across the eastern and central Caribbean and is expected to dissipate over the central Caribbean Sea by this weekend.

On Friday morning, Tropical Storm Cindy was moving toward the west-northwest at 15 miles per hour, and on this track, the system is expected to remain well east and northeast of the Leeward Islands through early next week.

Cindy is producing sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days.

