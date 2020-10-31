For the future of the island’s value, vote against GO Bond

Right now condo values are not strong. We need to do everything we can to maintain our market values in uncertain conditions because buyers don’t like uncertainty.

One thing we can personally do to protect our unit’s marketability is to vote Nov. 3 to maintain property taxes. We should not vote to increase property taxes now.

Mark “AGAINST” on the last item on your ballot number #233

This referendum approves higher unknown future taxes, which are especially concerning to buyers and will further drive down unit prices.

Do not be fooled by glossy village advertising that a “yes” vote will not raise your taxes. GO Bond referendums are the STATE REQUIRED mechanism SPECIFICALLY to raise property taxes. Any “spin” saying otherwise is pure deception.

What’s more, public works projects are typically pay-as-you-go, not huge $100 million blank checks.

Claims that without this $100 million now, projects will be more expensive, or we will be overtaken by sea level rise, is both untrue and complete fear mongering by bond cheerleaders.

KB resiliency and sustainability projects definitely will continue, some are already underway with previously budgeted bond money. Additional referendums will be written as our needs are defined which is historically how GOB projects are moved.

All Realtors know that completed, modernized infrastructure and defined tax liabilities are much better marketing tools than flashy promises of potential 30-year $100 million aspirational public work projects.

Mark “AGAINST” on the last item on your ballot number #233

Charles Collins