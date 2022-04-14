Ford Motors sells e-scooter division

While the explosion of e-scooters and other form of multi-electric mobility options, municipalities across the US, including Key Biscayne, are dealing with the many safety – and nuisance - issues this mode of transportation generates, Ford Motor Company has sold its e-scooter business – Spin - to a German company.

Ford acquired Spin – which operates dockless electric scooters across cities in North America and Europe - in 2018.

According to a CNBC report, previous rival Tier purchased Spin in exchange for equity. The deal makes Tier the largest “multimodal micromobility operator” in the world, Lawrence Leuschner, CEO of Tier, told CNBC.

Other companies in the field include Bird and Lime, which used to provide service in Key Biscayne.

Late in 2021, Tier acquired German bike-sharing platform NextBike as well as Vento Mobility, the Italian subsidiary of Wind Mobility.

