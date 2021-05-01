Former City of Miami Solid Waste Department director out after sexual harassment lawsuit is filed

The former Director for the City of Miami Solid Waste Department’s is the subject of a lawsuit filed by a former employee - Michelle Glenn – claiming Mario Nuñez promised her a promotion in exchange of sexual favors.

A Channel 6 NBC-Miami report says Nuñez submitted his resignation in a letter dated April 27, two weeks after the lawsuit was filed.

According to the Channel 6 report, Glenn claims Nunez began asking for sex acts and promised her the job of assistant director in the department. The lawsuit claims Glenn and Nunez had multiple sexual encounters during the spring of 2017.

The suit was filed in the U.S. Southern District of Florida.

For the entire NBC Miami report, click here.