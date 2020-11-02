To the Editor:

I wanted to take this opportunity to recommend the re-election of Alison McCormick and Brett Moss, and the return of Frank Caplan, to the Key Biscayne Village Council.

I first had the chance to work with Alison at the MAST PTSA. I learned there how selfless, and dedicated, she is. In the last year, I’ve worked with Alison as she championed the potential of the GO Bond as a low cost vehicle to finance what the vast majority of us believe are existential projects. When she went into her role – as champion – Alison may have doubted whether she had the skill and knowledge to adequately advocate on this issue. What we witnessed has been an absolute tour de force. Her knowledge, vision, grit and flat-out chops have been a joy to behold. Indeed, my work on the GO Bond effort has been joyous in every way, but mostly because I’ve been lucky enough to watch Alison in action.

Similarly, when Frank Caplan asked me to support him in this run for council, I reminded him that I had already effectively told him “yes” years ago. While the rest of us were trying to figure out how to get a public high school for Key Biscayne, Mayor Frank quietly worked with Superintendent Carvalho to get it done. At the time, I told him he had earned his place in the pantheon of Key Biscayne leaders. Because of Frank’s vision, Key Biscayne has MAST. When this happened, the value of Key Biscayne homes skyrocketed, and the patchwork of our community immediately grew closer. There is still work to do on that patchwork, and Frank will help us get it accomplished.

Brett Moss brings an architect’s vision and precision to the important work that awaits us. Brett’s common sense, businessperson’s approach to the GO Bond issue, and his ability to ask and answer the right questions, has earned him the honor of reelection.

I know there are three other candidates for Council who have announced their support of the GO Bond referendum. I want to congratulate them for running positive, spirited campaigns, and I look forward to working with them in the future in pursuit of our shared goals, whether they win or lose. Having spent years being both on the council and off, I can say that all the years are great, and that we are all blessed to live on our little island paradise.

Alan Fein