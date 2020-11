On Friday, Miami-Dade congressman-elect, and former county mayor Carlos A. Gimenez announced on Twitter that he, along with his wife, had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“After several negative tests, both my wife, Lourdes, and I tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. We are both feeling good & experiencing no symptoms at this time.”

Gimenez said he would continue attending US Congress virtual orientation meetings for incoming congressmen.