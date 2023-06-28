The death of former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett, on a Florida beach sent shockwaves through the football world Tuesday as authorities are now investigating exactly what led to this tragedy.

Mallett was 35.

Version en Español.

People Magazine has officially confirmed that Mallet drowned, having gone under the water. By the time the lifeguard pulled him out and began life-saving procedures, he had already stopped breathing.

Deltaplex News in Arkansas reported that Mallett was transported from the beach to a Destin hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Officials from the White Hall, Arkansas, school district, where Mallett worked, confirmed his death to the local press. Mallett worked as a football coach at White Hall High School.

Mallett played in the NFL from 2011 to 2017 after college careers at Michigan and Arkansas. In 2011, Mallet was drafted 74th overall by the New England Patriots, and served as Tom Brady's backup for three seasons.