Former UM head coach Schnellenberger dead at 87

Howard Schnellenberger, who as a football Head Coach, brought the University of Miami their first NCAA national championship in 1983, has died.

Schnellenberger was 87 years old.

Before taking over at UM, Schnellenberger was a Miami Dolphins assistant coach. His career, according to a South Florida Sun Sentinel article, included stops at the University of Miami (1979-1984), Louisville (1985–1994), Oklahoma (1995) and FAU (1999-2011).

Schnellenberger was also the Baltimore Colts head coach from 1973-74 and in 2009 was selected for induction into the Palm Beach County Sports Hall of Fame.

The Sun Sentinel article highlights Schnellenberger’s success recruiting talent as more than 100 of his players went on to be drafted by the NFL.

Schnellenberger is survived by his wife of 60+ years, Beverlee. The Schnellenberger’s had three sons: Stuart, Tim and Stephen.

Stephen was born with a rare endocrine disorder and died in 2008. Howard and Beverly also have several grandchildren and great-grandchildren

For more on the incredible and giving life of Coach Schnellenberger , visit his Wikipedia page here.