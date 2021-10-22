It’s official. Key Biscayne’s new police chief is Frank Sousa.

In an emotional swearing-in ceremony Thursday night, Key Biscayne Village Manager Steve Williamson welcomed new Police Chief Frank Sousa during a swearing-in ceremony attended by several dozen residents and police chiefs from around the County.

“This is a special day for me, and for the Village,” said Williamson, while also taking time to recognize the job done by Interim Police Chief Jason Younes, who stepped in when former Chief Charles Press resigned after 17 years.

Williamson described a recruitment process that started back in June and saw 24 “well qualified” candidates applied for the job. The field was then narrowed to 7 and then to two, with Sousa rising to the top.

“I took my time,” Williamson said, adding that he worked with a resident advisory board, and sent out a survey about critical issues to residents, which over 1,000 residents responded to.

In the end, said Williamson, “The best was Frank.”

A visibly emotional Sousa called the moment a “dream come true.” He said that, as chief, he would be “approachable” and “engaging,” and would be highly visible in the community.

Sousa described his experience walking through Village Green earlier in the week, “speaking with kids and parents,” and taking the time to communicate with everyone in their “native language.”

“I understand children,” he said. “We have five.”

Attending the ceremony with Sousa was his wife, Elsa, and father-in-law. Father JC Paragua of St Agnes, who has known Sousa for 22 years, delivered the invocation.