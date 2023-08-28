While Tropical Storm Idalia is forecast to make a northwestern Florida landfall, Hurricane Franklin in the Atlantic has now become a major Category 4 hurricane with additional strengthening possible.

According to the 2 p.m. advisory by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami, Franklin is presently causing life-threatening and RIP currents along the coast of the southeast United States, with these conditions expected to spread northward along the remainder of the U.S. east coast, Atlantic Canada, and Bermuda through Wednesday.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, Franklin was located 475 SW of Bermuda, moving north at 9 miles per hour (mph) with maximum sustained winds of 145 mph with higher gusts.

On the forecast track, the center of Franklin is expected to pass to the west of Bermuda on Wednesday.

