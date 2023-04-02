Free IRS tax preparation programs available now

Tax season is upon us, but it can get time-consuming and expensive very quickly. This tax year, there are some free tax return preparation programs, offered by IRS-certified volunteers.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, sponsored by the IRS, brings free tax services to individuals who have a total household income of $60,000 or less, people with disabilities, and/or individuals with limited proficiency in English.

Qualifying citizens can save hundreds in tax preparation expenses, receiving individualized help with maximizing their tax refunds, including utilizing Earned Income Tax Credit (ETC), a credit that historically has been one of the United States’ most influential anti-poverty tools.

Aside from VITA, the IRS also offers a separate program, Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE), with free tax help to individuals of ages 60 or older. Their main focus is to ensure that elderly taxpayers are guided in receiving quality tax assistance in accordance with their pensions and retirement-related issues as well. To browse TCE locations near you, click here.

The AARP Foundation Tax Aide program also offers in-person and virtual assistance to any citizen, free of charge. Mostly focused on taxpayers aged 50+ with low-to-moderate income, the program is offered by appointment only. To browse locations and available times for in-person and virtual appointments, click here.

Those interested in either program should bring a photo ID, social security card or ITIN letter, as well as their tax documents, including W2s, 1099s, list of deduction or credit information, and a copy of last year’s return.

Some of the VITA locations closest to the island are Jose Marti Park at 362 SW 4 Street (Community Center / Computer Room) and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church at 2750 McFarlane Road. To contact St. Stephen’s, call (786) 254-1910. To browse other VITA locations, click here.

To learn more about these tax assistance programs, click here.