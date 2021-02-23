Freebee, the free ride service offered to Key Biscyane residents since 2016, suffered a dramatic falloff in ridership when COVID-19 struck. But it has in recent months slowly come back and is closing in on pre-virus numbers.

In February 2020, just before the pandemic exploded onto the scene, 4,381 people rode the service. A month later, the number was cut in half. Ridership has climbed steadily since. In December, the last month for which statistics are verified, there were 3,531 riders, said Dr. Roland Samimy, the village’s resilience officer who oversees the Freebee service.

The Freebee can be summoned for on-demand service using the app, or you can also catch a ride at one of the stops along the streets of the village's continuous loop route.

“Also, if you see one go by empty, you can call it like a cab,” said Samimy, adding that the service has also been using cleaning techniques to combat any potential virus issues.

The service is funded by a half-penny sales tax and comes to the island through the community transportation trust. The environmentally-friendly electric vehicles look like very large golf carts, with seating for up to six passengers.

The four on-demand vehicles can pick you up at home or anywhere within the village. However, a proposed county ordinance being considered on March 2 could broaden the range of the vehicles to include Bill Baggs Park and the beaches.

Groups of four are allowed. Parents of children under 3 must bring a child seat. Booster seats are available for older children.

Currently five vehicles are in service; one is ADA compliant, equipped to carry a wheelchair. Masks are required.

Here are the schedules for vehicles:

On Demand:

8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday

8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday

For evening rides, schedule your ride Freebee 15 minutes before the service closes.

Circulator Loop:

9 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. Sunday through Friday

10 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. on Saturday

Circulating vehicles enable loop service every 20 to 30 minutes. You can track them on the app or on the web by clicking here - For more information, visit Freebee online by clicking here.

Bill Durham also contributed to this report