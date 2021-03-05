Frustrated by traffic backs up on Crandon

You must have received other complaints of the type expressed by Fernando Sol in last week's Islander News.

Last Thursday, I had the experience again of being backed up on Crandon on my way home to the village. It took 35 minutes inching my way from the golf course to Calusa, just in time to see the traffic light on Harbor turn red again.

While idling in my car, I called the KBPD, describing the traffic jam, to say “There must be a solution. What are you doing about it?” The answer was, “School is letting out.”

That wasn't exactly the answer I was looking for.

I think it is high time that our Police Department, the Village Council, and St. Agnes, get together to decide how to resolve this most frustrating, long-standing problem.

Olga Robbin-Rogers