This week, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission approved new regulations impacting the off-water transport limits for redfish.

Under the new regulations, the limit for redfish will be reduced from six per person to four, and the three management regions will be broken into nine reduced ones for the management of the region’s scale to become more local.

According to a News4Jax, the reduced bag limits, with the Panhandle, Big Bend, Tampa Bay, Sarasota Bay, Charlotte Harbor, Southwest, Southeast and Northeast regions being allowed only one bag per person

Vessel limits are being reduced, now four fish in the Panhandle, Big Bend and Northeast and two fish in Tampa Bay, Sarasota Bay, Charlotte Harbor and the Southwest and Southeast regions, according to the News4Jax report.

These amendments will go into effect Sept. 1, 2022.

Annual reviews of redfish fisheries and regulations in Florida will determine future changes.

