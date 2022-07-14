The average of a gallon of regular gasoline fell in mid-June by $0.411 per gallon since hitting a high of $5.016 on June 14 of this year.

According to AAA data. this week, the nationwide average price per gallon stood at of $4.63 nationwide.

In Florida, the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline is $4.338 compared to $4.889 a month ago, a decrease of 11 percent.

On Key Biscayne, after rising to a high of $5.99 per gallon on June 13 of this year, the price has dropped to $4.99 as of Thursday, July 14, a drop of $1.00 per gallon.

Demand for gasoline continues to increase as more Americans hit take to the road for summer travel. AAA predicted that over 42 million would travel by car during the July 4th holiday.