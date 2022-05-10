Gas prices set new national record high: $4.36 p/gallon; island at $5.49

On Tuesday, both gas stations on Key Biscayne were priced at $5.49 p/gallon, while the national average price of gas hit a record $4.36 per gallon, rising above the previous all-time high of $4.35 per gallon set on March 10.

During the last seven days, the national average price per gallon has increase over 15¢ per gallon.

According to the website GasBuddy, the price of diesel also set a record of $5.53 per gallon today. On Tuesday, the island's Mobil station was selling diesel for $6.29/gallon.

Tracy Noble, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic, says it now costs US drivers an average of about $23 more to fill up their gas tanks than it did a year ago.

GasBuddy reports gas prices could continue to climb through Memorial Day as summer travel season begins and oil prices remain volatile.

Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said “It’s a dire situation and won’t improve any time soon. The high prices are likely to stick around for not days or weeks, like they did in 2008, but months.

GasBuddy now expects the yearly national average to rise to its highest ever recorded.”

For the entire GasBuddy report, click here.