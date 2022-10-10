Gasoline in Miami gas increases almost 2-cents per gallon; could it go even higher?

The national and Miami average price of a gallon of gasoline has been moving higher over the last couple of weeks, and it could even higher.

Last week, the group of major oil-producing nations, known as OPEC + - because it includes non-OPEC members like Russia - announced its members would cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day by the end of October, adding to the tight supply already in place.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said, "With OPEC+ deciding to cut oil production by two million barrels a day, we've seen oil prices surge 20%, which is the primary factor in the national average rising for the third straight week."

In Miami, the average gasoline rose $0.01.7 per gallon last week, now to an average of $3.35 per gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,690 stations in Miami.

While prices are $0.15 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, Miami’s gas prices stand $0.17.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, with the cheapest gas prices in the Miami area found at $2.89 per gallon and the most expensive was $4.89 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Miami and the national average going back five years:

October 10, 2021: $3.18/g (U.S. Average: $3.25/g) October 10, 2020: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g) October 10, 2019: $2.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g) October 10, 2018: $2.85/g (U.S. Average: $2.91/g) October 10, 2017: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)

"Some of the refinery snags that have caused prices to surge in the West and Great Lakes appear to be improving, with prices in those two regions likely to inch down, even with OPEC's decision, as the drop in wholesale prices has offset the rise due to the production cut,” said DeHaan, adding that, “where gas prices didn't jump because of refinery issues, they will rise a total of 10-30 cents due to oil's rise, and some areas are certainly seeing the jump already.”

DeHaan’s prediction likely means the national average price of a regular gallon of gas will be back above $4 a gallon by the end of the year.

For more, click here.