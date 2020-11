I have always adhered to the old dictum of gathering all the facts prior to making a major

investment decision. Just this week, the New York Times published an article on a research paper released by the National Bureau of Economic Research. Its concluding paragraph is not encouraging:

" …the data tell a less optimistic story, Dr. Keys said: ‘The market already perceives that these substantial infrastructure projects won’t be successful.’ ”

It does give one pause.

Trisha Conroy