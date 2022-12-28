Georgina and Antonella take different paths gifting Ronaldo and Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s experience in the recently concluded World Cup were strikingly different, with Messi raising his first World Cup and Ronaldo pretty much a bench player.

Their Christmas holiday experience were also different.

Ronaldo’s wife, Georgina Rodriguez gifted the five-times Ballon D'Or winner a $380,000 Rolls Royce and posting an Instagram video surprising the star with the gift, with his family watching.

In stark contrast, Messi’s wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, arranged for the Argentinian superstar to spend a family Christmas discreetly in Messi’s native Rosario, Argentina.

According to a Reuters report, Messi was joined by his ex-Barcelona Uruguay striker Luis Suarez and his family.