Who doesn’t like to look at photographs of Hollywood stars and imagine the glamorous life of these icons of the silver screen?

LA-based photographer Ouri Sivan, has a treat for you.

With the Oscars about a month away (April 25), Sivan’s new photography book -- "Action – Nineties Glamour in Hollywood" -- is now available on Amazon.

The book features a collection of classic celebrity photographs that captures the glamour in and around the red carpet scene of Hollywood during the 1990's.

The cast of stars appearing in this collection is like a “class photo” of Hollywood in the 1990s. Movie stars, directors and starlets, music icons and super models, young and old, all looking fab, mingling and schmoozing on the red carpet.

“As we enter the awards season in Hollywood, I thought it would make a photogenic and somewhat nostalgic item … just ahead of the upcoming Oscars night,” said the book’s creator.

