“Give Miami Day” aims to ignite island generosity for challenged area nonprofits

2020 has been a challenging year for island residents. As the community learns to cope with life in the COVID-19 pandemic world, the Key Biscayne Community Foundation is seeing that nonprofits are experiencing increased demands for services as they face decreased revenues.

But Key Biscayners are resilient. No challenge is too daunting, and hard times removes limits to what the community can do when coming together for the good of others.

That is why “Give Miami Day 2020,” which takes place on Nov. 19, is more important for local nonprofits this year than at any time in the past.

First launched in 2012, Give Miami Day has grown into one of the nation's biggest 24-hour annual online giving events, where all residents have an opportunity to become philanthropists.

The Miami Foundation hosts the annual online initiative, which has raised more than $61 million to help local charities.

KBCF Executive Director Melissa White said, ““Give Miami Day is special because it harnesses the individual good for greater collective impact across a multitude of nonprofits. It is a day where everyone comes together to support their favorite charitable projects.”

This year, the Key Biscayne Community Foundation has 19 deserving participants in Give Miami Day. Some of the programs are:

Chief Press Foundation, which for over 12 years has worked to positively impact the relationship between the police and the children in Liberty City.

Fill A Bag. Founded by Key Biscayne residents Manny Rionda, Nancy Davis and James Duncan, Fill A Bag empowers people to turn daily walks into meaningful beach cleanups.

iPads for Soldiers collects donations to purchase iPads for US soldiers serving in Afghanistan.

Key Biscayne Community Foundation helps people who are philanthropic, work to give effectively through donor funds.

Key Biscayne 4th of July Parade, the largest event on the island and one of the longest standing traditions on Key Biscayne.

Key Biscayne Piano Festival, which embodies a community-driven philosophy and creates concerts to reflect it.

Jorge Portela Memorial Scholarship, which raises funds to grant undergraduate scholarships for a South Florida student to Auburn University.

Youth Lead Change, helps young people become agents of change for a better world.

Some other charities participating this year include:

- Born Free Pet Shelter

- City Theatre

- Free Plastic

- Hermanos de la Calle

- KB Children’s Business Fair

- Key Biscayne Children and Education Foundation

- Key Biscayne Citizen Scientist Project

- Key Biscayne Historical & Heritage Society

- The Liberty City Scholarship Program

- The Tina Dailey Foundation

- Virginia Beach Park Trust.

Give Miami Day 2020 starts at 12 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19th. The 24-hour online event ends at 12 a.m. Nov. 20.

To participate, visit kbcf.org/givemiamiday, find a nonprofit’s profile, and make a gift.