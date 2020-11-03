$100 million GO Bond referendum gets voter OK

After a long, tense and contentious campaign that divided the community ended Tuesday as voters approved a referendum to allow the Key Biscayne Village Council to use up to $100 million in General Obligation Bonds for three groups of resiliency projects.

The results of the GO Bonds referendum:

For: 3,431 votes (56.44 percent).

Against: 2,648 votes (43.66 percent).

Village Councilman Ed London, a pro-GO Bond supporter, said the outcome sends a positive message about the future for potential residents and investors. “It sends the message that Key Biscayne cares and cares about our future…and we’re going to do something,” he said.

“I’d like to thank everybody who voted and I would also like to alleviate the fears of those who are against it,” he said. “This will not create a blank check. This will not raise taxes. We’re not spending money tomorrow. The only thing we’ve agreed to do is use a financial instrument to borrow money at the cheapest possible rate” for infrastructure projects.

“I’m very happy ,” London continued. “The people were involved. The people were interested. The people care.”

Council member Luis Lauredo, an outspoken opponent to the referendum, said the people have spoken, but the village has to find a way to get back together following a contentious election season.

“First of all, I congratulate all those who voted for it. That’s how democracy works. That’s the mandate of the people and we will abide by it,” he said. “Two, much more regretfully, it wasn’t worth the divisiveness that was unnecessary.

“We now have a challenge,” Lauredo continued. “The impact of approval is a lot less important because we still have a debt cap. The biggest challenge now is trying to get us all back together in this little community because it got ugly there. It permeated everything.”

The GO bonds are intended to be used for a wide array of large-scale resilience projects organized into three core programs: mitigating the effects of sea level rise and flooding; protecting village beaches and shoreline; and hardening infrastructure to the effects of hurricanes.

The “first bite of the apple,” an estimated $25 million, will be used for a series of projects focusing on stormwater improvement in coordination with undergrounding utilities and street work, according to the village staff.