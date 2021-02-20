Friends have launched a GoFundMe effort to help local restaurant owner Yesenia Randazzo after damage from a fire forced Randazzo from the home she shared with her three young children.

The fire occurred this past Tuesday, February 16 around 4 p.m.

According to the GoFundMe page, launched by Donna Doscher along with friends Indra Bellamy and Mandy Ottley-Williams, Randazzo, a single mom, had just returned home after picking up her kids – ages 5, 8 and 11 years old - from school when a “giant grease fire blew up in the kitchen,” the in the GoFundMe post reads.

Randazzo ran out of the house with the kids, without having a chance to pick up any of their belongings.

There was no insurance on the property.

Randazzo is set on beating the odds – and the pandemic – to succeed in continuing to run the popular Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics Restaurant, located in the Galleria Shopping Center in Key Biscayne, working tirelessly to keep the restaurant afloat, even with the challenges brought on the gastronomy industry by pandemic-triggered safety measures.

In a recent Islander News interview, Randazzo explained her philosophy for success: “Some people want it to happen, some people wish it would happen, others make it happen. When failure is not an option you keep hustling and do what you have to do...”

Randazzo’s has always been active in community efforts, like feeding first responders and the WITS (Wellness in the schools) program at K-8 Center.

Doscher told Islander News that Randazzo was reluctant to the Go Fund Me (effort). “She doesn’t like asking for assistance, but she really needs the help and love of her community right now.”

The effort seeks to raise $19,000 to help Yesenia and her three children for moving and total replacement expenses.

If you are interested in contributing, click here.