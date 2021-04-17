Going green becoming more of a priority for Miami-Dade schools

Early in March, 200 people participated in a Zoom meeting of the Miami-Dade County Council PTA/PTSA and unanimously voted in favor of a groundbreaking resolution: “100% clean energy by 2030 for better student health, improved learning outcomes, and reduced environmental impacts and costs.”

The resolution urges the county’s public schools to take action to improve schools’ health using three pillars:

- 100% clean energy commitment to be overseen by a dedicated sustainability officer and a public advisory board.

- 10% yearly increase in the number of Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Green Schools.

- Endorsing a carbon fee and dividend policy that would accelerate the 100% clean energy goals.

The resolution suggests that it will strengthen community resilience, protect against airborne pathogens like COVID-19, and enhance equity and justice by prioritizing benefits towards students hardest hit by poor air quality

“Any opportunity that schools have to increase awareness and promote clean energy and reusable energy are all good things,” said Dr. Roland Samimy, Key Biscayne’s resilience officer. “Schools are a great platform to help create a more mindful generation who will eventually be the guardians of our planet.”

By participating in the DEP’s Green Schools program, all stakeholders -- including PTAs -- can work parallel to help achieve the school designation by creating green teams, support recycling and implement “no idling” policies.

Michelle Coto, principal at Key Biscayne K-8 Center, said the county has not reached out to her school yet with this resolution -- but she will be on the look-out for it. She did share that the school’s usual recycling practices have been altered due to COVID. “We have recycling bins outside the building for plastic and paper, but since COVID we want to limit collecting what the students touch in the classrooms and inside the school.”

This resolution posits that clean energy schools and transportation will reduce greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change, reduce costs, and expand STEM learning and vocational opportunities.