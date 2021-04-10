Fausto Gomez was selected this week as the new president of the Key Biscayne Condominium Presidents’ Council (KBCPC).

Gomez is president of the Lake Tower at the Ocean Club and previously served as president of the Ocean Club Community Association. He succeeds Antonio Camejo, who will assume the organization;s vice presidency. Other elected members of the Executive Committee are Diana Garmendia, from Casa del Mar, as secretary, and Richard Michaelson, from the Towers of Key Biscayne, as treasurer. Michele Estevez remains executive director.

Fausto said he wanted to emphasize that the KBCPC is inclusive and that decisions will be made with the full participation of its 34 member properties. He said the KBCPC will work to enhance the quality of life of condominium residents and the values of their homes, which will benefit Key Biscayne as a community.

Fausto and the board then outlined several priorities for the year ahead, including:

- a community-wide workshop on property insurance

- identifying cost-effective arrangements for retrofitting parking garages for electric vehicles

- assess the viability of a centralized parking/staging area for contractors and vendors

- incorporating the maintenance of multi-family property catch basins and wells into the village’s current contract for this service

- discussing the village requirement that beach furniture be removed daily from behind the condominiums

- facilitating quarterly meetings between property managers to promote cooperation and best practices

Gomez is also planning ion initiating a “listening tour” to every condominium board to hear their needs and see how the KBCPC can help meet them.