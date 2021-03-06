Good weekend to camp around Government Cut for snook and tarpon

It is probably a few weeks early to start thinking of a Spring bait fish migration, but it is the first of March and the beginning of the migration could be happening as we speak.

This past week I have seen schools of mullet in North and South Bays. I have not seen any large predators feeding on them, but none-the-less they are here. We have had some decent shrimp runs the past week or so at night. The interesting thing about these natural baits is that snook and tarpon like to eat them -- especially when the tides move them through our ocean inlets.

This past week large snook and large tarpon have been intercepting the shrimp and mullets at Government Cut. The best action has come at night or early mornings during the outgoing tide. On Friday, low tide in Government Cut is at 7:28 p.m., and again at 8:03 a.m. Saturday morning. This means you have the late afternoon and early evenings to fish snook and tarpon at Government Cut.

Free lining a frisky 12” silver mullet, hooked to a Mustad 6/0 0r 7/0 Big Gun short shank hook, tied to four feet or more of 50 lb. fluorocarbon leader material as you drift through the inlets, can result in a great strike.

Another approach is to slow troll that bait around the jetties, When your bait gets struck, let the fish eat for a few seconds before setting up hard to make the hook penetrate the jawbone.

On the offshore side, quite a few kingfish, sailfish (more than we have had the past few weeks), a few blackfin tuna, bonito’s wahoo, and small dolphins were caught outside the outer reef line.

The kingfish were biting best around the sewer outfall just south of Government Cut. Live baits like ballyhoo, threadfin herrings, pilchards and goggle eye jacks were responsible for the bulk of the catches. Sailfish, wahoo, blackfin tuna and bonito bites were coming in depths from 100 to 300 feet of water. The dolphin fish were scattered and most of the catches came while fishing for the other species.

On the bottom, especially over artificial wrecks offshore of Key Biscayne, large amberjacks were eating live pinfish fished on or near the bottom. Look for the fish markings before dropping your baits. If you don’t see anything on a wreck, then move to the next one.

Tight Lines and Great Fishing!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.