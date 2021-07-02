Silvia Tarafa remembers her children riding bicycles alongside floats in past Key Biscayne Fourth of July parades. This year, the parade’s 2021 Grand Marshal will watch her three grandchildren enjoy the festivities on golf carts.

The parade is not only a longstanding tradition in the Tarafa household, but also in the community. And it is a community – and tradition – she is grateful to be a part of.

“I was very pleasantly surprised and honored,” Tarafa said of learning she was selected as marshal. “It was a very nice gesture. I love my community. This is another way that I can serve.”

The 62nd annual Key Biscayne Fourth of July Parade is back to being a full-fledged parade after having been canceled last year due to Covid-19. The parade on Sunday will roll down Crandon Boulevard from Harbor Drive to Westwood Drive, and begins at 11 a.m.

Michele Estevez, a parade planning committee member, said Tarafa was chosen for the grand marshal role because of her 14 years of service as principal of the K-8 Center: “We try to select a parade marshal who is leaving a mark on the community.”

Asked what makes the Key Biscayne parade so special, Estevez said, “being such a mix of different groups and being one of the oldest parades in south Florida. And because it is Key Biscayne. Just to get the fly-over is a lot of work.”

Included in the parade are civic organizations, school bands, decorated golf carts -- which will be judged on most creative, most original and most patriotic.

Aside from the 14 years Tarafa spent as principal at the K-8 Center, she now serves as principal of Young Women's Preparatory Academy in Miami. Tarafa has lived in the village since 1984, and has been visiting since 1976. Originally from New Jersey, she met her husband on a Key Biscayne beach.

“Key Biscayne is always in my heart,” she said. “And really, I’ve just loved raising my children there. I’m very committed to the island and seeing it grow. It’s just something I’m very attached to. It’s very unique.”

A founding member of the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, Tarafa serves on the educational advisory board for all schools on the island, and also serves on a committee charged with helping to find a new Key Biscayne police chief.

Before leaving her role at the K-8 Center, Tarafa was chosen as marshal of the 2020 Fourth of July parade, which was canceled because of the Coronavirus.

To operate the parade costs about $50,000, which covers everything from bands to overtime pay for police officers.

The parade is about a mile long and will include about 40 participants. It will happen rain or shine, except if there is lightning, said Estevez. There will not be any fireworks this year.

“We did not have the parade or fireworks last year,” Tarafa said. “A group of individuals got their golf carts decorated, and we drove around in them. We had a small parade...

“This is a huge tradition in our community,” added the Grand Marshal. “I think we’ll have a great turnout.”

To volunteer

Contact Estevez at 305-733-7906, or the Key Biscayne Community Foundation at 305-361-2770.