Grateful for Reaves’ vaccine advice column

Editor’s Note. This letter was sent in response to a recent Advice on Aging column by H. Frances Reaves on vaccines being available to lower income seniors.

Dear Ms Reaves,

I always read you in the Islander News and am very grateful for your many good advice.

This week, however, I think you do not have the exact info about the vaccine in Key Biscayne. All my friends and myself in Key Biscayne not only did not get the vaccine but are spending an inordinate amount of time looking for an appointment without any success so far.

Thank you for your attention.

Valeria Benzoni Mastelli

Frances Reaves reponse:

Valeria:

That is exactly my point! To book an appointment is especially difficult for our elderly. At Mt. Sinai you have to dial and redial and hope you finally talk to a real person. Then, as you know, they didn’t have enough vaccine and cancelled all the appointments for those who had been on the phone for hours trying to get through.

The other was is to have a Twitter account and wait for Jackson Health to “tweet” that they just received 1,000 new vaccines. It takes them 15 minutes to fill those appointments. But, who has a Twitter account?

The worst is simply waiting in line in your car for 2 to 5 hours (after driving an hour) with no toilets or air conditioning.

Other states have signup locations — usually through websites (our Community fFoundation and Community Center can assist there). Why don’t our hospitals simply put everyone on a list and go through the lists, then email you back. I agree — there are so many better ways.

Imagine, if you have this hard a time, how hard it is for the elderly in communities who don’t have a Community Foundation or Community Center.

Good luck on obtaining your vaccine. My prayers are with you and my fingers crossed.