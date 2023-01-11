Ground halt: FAA pauses US domestic departures

On Wednesday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered airlines to pause all departures in the U.S. until 9 a.m. EST.

In an early morning Tweet, the FAA said it was working to restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an early morning outage.

As of 8 a.m. there were over 9,800 flights delayed within, including 32 our of Miami International Airport, into or out of the US, according to the website FlightAware.

“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the FAA said. “Operations across the National Airspace System are affected.”

The Notice to Air Missions System - NOTAM - is “a notice containing information essential to personnel concerned with flight operations but not known far enough in advance to be publicized by other means. It states the abnormal status of a component of the National Airspace System (NAS) – not the normal status,” according to the FAA website.

There is a potential for widespread disruption because of the outage. All aircraft are required to route through the system, including commercial and military flights.

The FAA said that it would provide frequent updates as it made progress. Here is a link to the website of the system that is down.