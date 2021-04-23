Gulf Red Snapper Season set to open soon in “The Fishing Capital of the World”

No, you are not taking the bait. On Friday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced the commencement of the 2021 Gulf Red Snapper Season. The season is set to open on June 4th, and run until July 28th. These 55 days mark the longest session anglers have had since the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) began setting fishing seasons.

Once the state reaches the quota, or maximum number of fish that could be caught in that season, it will close. However, if there is still quota available, there is a possibility of reopening in the Fall.

If you plan to fish for red snapper this season, you must sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler (annual renewal required) at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com. This has to be done even if you are exempt from fishing license requirements.

Each state is entitled to the first 9 nautical miles off its coast. After that, you have entered federal waters. This is critical, because many of the big snapper live in the deeper federal waters, and the Federal reef fishing permits are in very short supply. This season applies to those fishing from private recreational vessels in Gulf state and Federal waters, as they now gain access to these waters.

