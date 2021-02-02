Guns okay in FL churches, but near schools? New bill - SB 498 – would allow guns within churches co-located with a school

Florida law already allows people to have a gun in church — but not if there’s a school nearby. A new Florida Senate bill would allow guns within churches co-located with a school.

For example, a church-run school on church property would now allow guns.

Critics say the legislation would weaken Florida’s gun-free school zones, but the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday approved the bill 7-4 along party lines. Sponsor Joe Gruters, R, who represents Sarasota and Charlotte counties, said his bill is “all about private property rights.”

None of the prior bills passed.

Sen. Tina Scott Polsky, D, who represents Broward and Palm Beach counties, said she received more than 1,000 emails from people opposed to Gruters’ bill and that she agrees that Florida should keep its clear-cut law banning firearms on both public and private school property.

“There’s a reason why guns are kept away from schools. Guns are just too dangerous,” Polsky said.

Specifically, SB 498 would authorize a person having a concealed weapons license to “carry a firearm on property owned, rented, leased, borrowed, or lawfully used by a church, a synagogue, or any other religious institution” notwithstanding Florida’s gun-free school zones, unless the institution forbids it.

To read the entire proposed bill - SB 498 - click here.

This report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.