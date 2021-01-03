Key Biscayne residents like to remain active and eating healthy. Maintaining a healthy diet is easier than you think.

This Thursday, January 7, the Key Biscayne Community Center and Active Seniors on the Key - ASK Club - invite you to join them for the first Lunch & Learn Series event of 2021 – NEW YEAR – NEW YOU, a Healthy Cooking Demo with Jennifer Santiesteban.

This session will help you improve your eating habits, boost your immune system and overall health. All without renouncing taste.

And receive a FREE MEAL KIT containing the ingredients for a healthy and nutritious lunch, courtesy of the Key Biscayne Community Foundation. Kit will be deliver to the first 25 residents – 55 years or older – who RSVP at rlohuis@keybiscayne.fl.gov by 6 p.m. on January 6.

Event free and offered via Zoom. Meeting ID 773 120 3935 / Password 98765

For additional information, call 305-365-8953